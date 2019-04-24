How this training helped male executives confront their privilege and bias

Jean-Hervey Cesar, the Ninjas product + performance lead at Bonobos, can clearly remember when his group of friends would use off-color language to describe a woman. He says that he would “cringe internally.” But still, like many men, he’d let it pass without saying anything.

That is until he went through the company’s interactive workshop in March. In partnership with Promundo, an organization that aims to promote gender justice and prevent violence by engaging men and boys in partnership with women and girls, Bonobos encouraged employees to take part in the training as part of a month-long push to promote allyship.

Cesar says one particular session was aimed at getting male participants to speak up when they hear sexist language. Since then, Cesar says he’s been more conscious of his blind spots and made a more concerted effort to interject when he hears those kinds of microaggressions.

Both he and his colleague Tim Frazer, a senior software engineer, acknowledge that the voluntary workshop served to illuminate their blind spots when dealing with and talking about women. Frazer says that he didn’t realize how often his blind spots arose from the privilege he has as a white man. But Cesar, an African-American man, says he too came to realize that he was in a position of privilege just by virtue of being male.

Many of these types of seminars and workshops have sprung up in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement. The aftershocks of sexual harassment allegations across industries took the form of raised awareness with companies scrambling to provide more training at the board of director level. One study from NAVEX Global found that 73% of 1,200 respondents said they train their board members, up from 44% percent in 2017. However, when Greenhouse and HRWins surveyed more than 1,300 businesses with over 1,000 employees, their report revealed a scant 24% are addressing sexual harassment with training.

Of the companies that do offer some type of workshop like Premundo’s, the results can have long-lasting positive repercussions beyond the more traditional diversity training. But according to Rebecca Henderson, CEO of Randstad Sourceright, a global provider of HR services, training alone is not enough. “Organizations need to couple building awareness of gender inequality with prescriptive conversations about how employees should report bias, as well as a clear breakdown of how—and through what channels—management plans to respond,” she explains.

A year before #MeToo’s 2017 inflection point, Chevron launched its Catalyst’s MARC (Men Advocating Real Change) program. Participation is voluntary and now there are more than 3,000 participants in 17 locations across 12 countries (about 60% male and 40% female).