Jeff Bezos touts Alexa adoption, AWS, and wage hikes in shareholder letter

In his annual letter to Amazon shareholders, CEO Jeff Bezos challenged other retailers to match the company’s $15-an-hour minimum wage.

“Today I challenge our top retail competitors (you know who you are!) to match our employee benefits and our $15 minimum wage,” he wrote. “Do it! Better yet, go to $16 and throw the gauntlet back at us. It’s a kind of competition that will benefit everyone.”

The company set the wage floor last year amid criticism of working conditions in its sprawling warehouses and said it would lobby U.S. Congress for a higher federal minimum wage.

Other takeaways from the letter include: