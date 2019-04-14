There are dozens of ways to rank cities. Here’s what they all get wrong

Every year, the world’s most “liveable” cities are celebrated, in city rankings published by Mercer , the Economist Intelligence Unit , and Monocle Magazine . Global institutions including UN Habitat and the OECD are also joining consultancies, media organisations and think tanks, in the quest to compare living standards and well-being in cities. At the last count, there were more than 30 urban livability indexes produced worldwide, and more than 500 measures and benchmarks comparing cities.

Each new round of results triggers debate over the biases and blind spots of these comparisons. Yet the sheer volume and variety of data and benchmarks, as well as the growing number of institutions interested in producing them, suggest that city rankings are here to stay.

The question, then, is how to improve the measurements used, to ensure that the rankings align with the public interest, and help those in positions of leadership – such as lawmakers, local governments and urban planners – to better understand the huge array of data they have access to.

Comparisons have consequences

Most city rankings weren’t intended to guide policy, but they certainly attract the attention of mayors and city leaders all over the world. Larger cities often have departments that draw on city performance measures, and monitoring teams that keep track of relevant studies to manage the risks and opportunities the results may present. A bad ranking can add significant pressure to city leaders, while positive news can help them to argue the merits of past or future policies.

City comparisons are also used outside government, for example by global firms looking to relocate staff internationally or promote their expertise or services. Such studies are increasingly conducted by companies and think tanks as a way to engage with government clients at city and national levels.

The rise of liveability rankings and other comparative information has generated a trove of data. Much of it is welcomed by cities confronting issues such as housing affordability, aging populations and spikes in air pollution and congestion.

Rankings provide a memorable tool for organizing complex information, but there are several common challenges, which can inadvertently cause them to caricature the complex realities of urban life. For example, it is difficult to compare data collected at different scales, and sources aren’t always up-to-date. Often proxy variables stand in for other attributes that are hard to measure directly.