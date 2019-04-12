This hotel offers ASMR bedtime stories for guests who can’t sleep

Moxy Hotels wants to make sure you have a good night’s sleep, so it has conscripted a few celebrities to read guests bedtime stories. Not just any stories, though. These bedtime stories come with an ASMR kick to send you into blissful slumber.

Marriott International’s experiential Moxy Hotels just announced the launch of ASMR Bedtime Stories, which will lull guests to sleep at the hotel’s Chelsea New York outpost for one month beginning April 15. For those in tune with ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response), the process can serve as a mental massage that brings on soothing brain tingles to help you get a good night’s sleep thanks to visual, auditory, and haptic triggers.

The first-of-its-kind, limited-edition in-room videos, which were co-created with the innovators at Whisperlodge, an ASMR spa in New York City, are the latest installment of Moxy’s signature Bedtime Stories program. The videos are performed by actress-author-musician Bella Thorne, Dani Thorne, and singer Caroline Vreeland, who produce such stimulating sounds as running over a sequined dress, gently crinkling cellophane, striking a match, or indulging in the fizz of champagne. Can you feel the tingles yet?

Don’t have any plans to visit NYC in the next month? No problem. YouTube is full of ASMR enthusiasts dying for page views.