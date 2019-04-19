Five things every cover letter needs and one thing to delete

Online job applications have taken the focus off of the cover letter, but that doesn’t mean it’s not important. Your cover letter is the opportunity to bring your resume to life with additional information. Overlook it and you’re missing a chance to stand out among the other candidates.

Cover letters are also important because they give the job searcher an opportunity to connect with the hiring manager, says Angela Aylward, resume expert and tutor with Varsity Tutors. “When you write a cover letter, the goal is to connect and find a common link,” she says. “A resume is an overview of your job history and skills, while the cover letter brings in your personality.”

Write a good cover letter by including these five elements:

1. It should look like a letter

This is a formal business document, and it should look like one, says Aylward. In the upper left corner put the name an address of the contact and use a formal salutation, she says.

“I recommend that you match the format and font to your resume,” says Aylward. “A cover letter and resume should be a matched set, with organization and consistency.”

Choose fonts that can be easily read, Aylward adds. “You want to personalize the resume and cover letter but fun fonts can be difficult to read and look unprofessional,” she says.

2. Use the hiring manager’s name

Instead of using “To whom it may concern,” make a direct connection by using the hiring manager’s name, says Aylward. “This can be a challenge these days since a good portion of jobs are posted on sites that don’t mention the name of the person who is hiring,” she admits. “But not going the extra step to find and mention the name of a person is one thing that people miss.”