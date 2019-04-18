Why you should always ask for more money

Salary negotiations are difficult. You need to research the market, practice what you’ll say, and gear yourself up to make the ask. And if you anticipate that the answer is likely to be no, it can be even more difficult to psych yourself up to ask for a raise.

Only 39% of workers negotiated for a higher salary during their last job offer, according to a recent study by staffing firm Robert Half. Further, men are more likely than women (46% vs. 34%) to negotiate their salary.

Experts say it’s essential to always ask for more money because when you don’t negotiate, you signal to the company that you don’t value your own worth. And, if the answer is always yes when you ask for a raise, then you might not be asking for enough money, says Linda Babcock, James M. Walton professor of Economics at Carnegie Mellon University and coauthor of Ask For It: How Women Can Use the Power of Negotiation to Get What They Really Want. “An occasional no shows that you are pushing up against the boundaries,” she says.

Asking for a raise can also give you valuable insight for future salary negotiations. Here are five ways to gather more information so that the next time you ask for more money, your manager will say yes.

Ask why

If you’re turned down for a raise, Babcock suggests asking your boss why a salary increase isn’t possible. Your manager’s answer will help you better position yourself for next time, she says. For instance, you might learn your department’s budget is finalized three months before reviews so next year you should schedule your salary discussion earlier. Or you might find out that your department is still waiting for a client to sign a large contract. Perhaps that means you can ask again when the contract is signed, she says.

Determine how to get to yes

If your boss says there isn’t enough money in the budget, ask what you could do to help increase the company’s bottom line, says Olivia Jaras, author of Know Your Worth, Get Your Worth: Salary Negotiation for Women. Ask your boss how you can help grow the business to generate more clients and revenue.

Keep in mind that the problem might not actually be lack of funds, Jaras says. “It could be tied to your boss wanting to feel more certainty about you or wanting to assert their leadership role,” Jaras says. “Your boss might need to feel that you are more loyal to them or following their vision more closely.”