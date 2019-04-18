The psychology behind how much money people give to charity

When Shamila Nduriri—the creative director of jewelry brand Dalasini—was younger, her charitable giving was mostly reserved for family members who needed financial assistance. Over time, she started giving to charity more broadly, but it wasn’t until 2015 that she found a cause that really grabbed her. “I came across a news article about people with albinism in Tanzania who were being hunted for their limbs, and I was horrified,” she says. “That’s when I mentally decided that I need to start giving back more regularly and find something that I connected with and could be passionate about.”

Nduriri decided to bake her giving efforts into her jewelry business and now gives 10% of her proceeds to an albinism charity and wildlife conservation organization. “I’m thinking about what I want to be remembered by,” she says. “You can chase your career, but at the end of the day that doesn’t mean anything. I just want to try and make a difference.”

If, like Nduriri, you’re looking to give back but not sure where to start, here are some things to keep in mind.

How to give

Between Facebook fundraisers and GoFundMe campaigns, it’s now easy to get overwhelmed by the preponderance of charitable avenues available to you. Some people—especially those whose income is on the lower end—opt to give when something speaks to them, rather than setting aside a certain amount of money each year to put towards specific charities. According to a survey conducted by nonprofit fundraising platform Classy, young people are more inclined to support a cause if a family member or friend encourages them to or is directly involved. They’re also more drawn to charities that makes it easy to donate—and in fact, they’re likelier to trust them with their money.

When financial planner Tyler Reeves works with his clients, he starts by inquiring about people’s giving habits to get a sense of their mindset. “We kind of work backgrounds from there to make sure the giving isn’t going to put any of their requirements—say, mortgage payments—in danger,” he says.

One way to narrow down your options is to evaluate how to give based on how far your money will go. “I’ve found that it helps to know what your specific gift can do,” says Britton Gregory, who helps techies with financial planning. “What can the charitable organization do with $20 a month? $50? $100? Tying it to specific outcomes helps the client anchor to something real, as opposed to an abstract number.”

Whatever you decide, the most important step you can take is to just start giving, according to Reeves. “What I’ve found is most people who are going to give later in life give earlier in life, too,” Reeves says. “It’s much more of a calling to do so, and they do that whether they’re making $50,000 or $200,000 a year.”