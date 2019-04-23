The cost of childcare is ridiculous. Here’s how some parents are making it work

The first time I walked into Kim Perrelli’s office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, it was hard not to notice the babies. Perrelli is executive director of Child Care Resources of Monmouth County , a nonprofit that helps people access affordable childcare. While it’s not a childcare center, the organization’s policy is that new parents can bring infants to work with them for the first six months after birth or until they’re mobile. After that, the office welcomes children as needed by the parents.

While some may think having children in the office would be disruptive, Perrelli says that’s not the case at all. “Babies are quite content when they’re with their parents,” she says. “With the intention behind this program, it just works. And not only does it work for mom and baby, the entire workplace benefits, even the skeptics.” With infant care averaging roughly $13,000 per year in her area (in nearby New York City, the average is over $16,000 a year), a six-month period where parents don’t need to pay for care is a benefit worth thousands.

The rising cost of care

Parents are increasingly looking for ways to help defray the escalating cost of childcare. A July 2018 survey by Care.com found that one-third of respondents spend 20% or more of their household income on childcare. Childcare is not affordable for 7 in 10 families, and one-third of the survey’s respondents said the cost of childcare either caused them to wait longer to have children or have fewer children than they would have liked. The survey reports that the average weekly cost for an infant child is $211 for a daycare center, $195 for a family care center, and $580 for a nanny. Job search website ZipRecruiter pegs the average national weekly salary for nannies at $627. Analysis by real estate website HotPads.com finds that the average cost of childcare is almost as much as the $1,500 national average for rent in the U.S.

The Child Care and Development Fund provides a block grant to every state to assist low-income working families with childcare access and improve quality of care, but just 1 in every 6 families who are eligible for assistance actually receive it, says Grace Reef, president of Early Learning Policy, LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based government relations group focused on issues affecting families with children. Funding only goes so far, and “so, as the cost goes up, you’re helping fewer children,” Reef says.

But even middle-income families, and families with higher earnings, struggle with the cost, forcing them to make tough choices. The Care.com survey found that 26% of respondents either would or have put themselves in debt to pay for childcare, and 41% of parents report making major budget cuts to pay for care.

Sharing the care

For podiatrists Shannon Cairns and her husband, Daniel, three children under the age of 5 in daycare meant a nearly $2,800 monthly childcare bill. While it may seem like the two-doctor family could foot that bill with ease, the couple is trying to get their private practice in Watauga, Texas, to grow, and each has large student loans, so the cost was a struggle. They switched to part-time daycare which cut their bill to $1,500 per month for three children, but that didn’t leave Shannon with enough time to work effectively.

Neither wanted to leave their medical career entirely, so the couple decided to split their time in the practice. They stagger their hours so one of them is home with the children while the other is in the office. Their oldest son, who will attend kindergarten in September, attends preschool for the social aspects at a cost of roughly $800 per month.