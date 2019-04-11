Watch SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch the Arabsat-6A satellite

It’s been a big week for space , and now SpaceX wants in on the fun. Elon Musk’s company is getting ready for yet another takeoff. If all goes according to plan, Falcon Heavy will lift off this afternoon from the Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida carrying the Arabsat-6A satellite.

About 34 minutes after lift-off, the high-capacity telecommunications satellite will be deployed to the stars to hopefully deliver television, radio, internet, and mobile communications to customers in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. If successful, Arabsat will reportedly become the first operator in the region for satellite capacities and services.

After booster separation, Falcon Heavy’s two-side boosters will attempt to land at SpaceX’s landing zones at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, while the rocket’s center core hopes to perfect its landing on the oddly named “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The primary launch window opens at 6:35 p.m. EDT, and closes at 8:32p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 11.

To watch all the fun, check out the live stream below, which will start about 20 minutes before lift-off: