Here’s how to get your free coffee at Wawa today

The beloved coffee chain that is native to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C., is celebrating its 55th anniversary by giving away free cups of coffee across all of its stores today, April 11.

Coffee on us = best day ever! #WawaDay — Wawa (@Wawa) April 11, 2019

We see ☕️ in your future! Tomorrow is #WawaDay. Join us tomorrow, 4/11, for FREE Any Size Coffee! ???? pic.twitter.com/uVPrNlWi2l — Wawa (@Wawa) April 10, 2019

To get your free cup of coffee, simply go to your nearest Wawa and fill up. Customers can pick any coffee and any size you want up to 24 ounces–no other purchase is required. You can find your closest Wawa (like you don’t already know where it is) on their website.

Wawa opened its first store on April 16, 1964, in Wawa, Pennsylvania, which is also where it got its name. Today the chain has more than 800 stores nationwide.