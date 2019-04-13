“I don’t want any more firsts in the industry”: Little star Marsai Martin is leading Hollywood’s youth revolt

At just 14 years old, Black-ish star Marsai Martin became the youngest executive producer of a major film with her comedy Little. Age aside, Martin being a black and female producer is an enough of an anomaly in an industry that remains stubbornly white and male.

But making waves in Hollywood because of her age, gender, and/or race feels like a hollow victory to her.

“I don’t want any more firsts in the industry,” Martin says. “I thought there were people younger than me that were already doing something like that. But now that’s pushing me to inspire more young kids like me to keep on moving forward.”

Martin is taking control of the stories that are so often targeted to her demographic–yet rarely have anyone from it weighing in–through her production company, Genius Productions, that launched earlier this year under a first-look deal with Universal.

“I hope to bring fresh ideas to the big screen,” she says. “There are already so many of them, but just to have more diversity, more inclusivity, more YA-type films that people my age can relate to.”

For example, the first project to come out of Genius will be the comedy StepMonster, which finds her as a teenager struggling to adjust to life with a new stepmom. And in Little, bullying became a central theme that Martin was able to pull from personally.

“I’ve been through that before, being the only black girl in the school that has glasses on,” Martin says of her character in Little. “The audience will understand something that’s very authentic, and that’s all that I want to create.”