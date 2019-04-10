YouTube TV is hiking prices because apparently we can’t live without HGTV

For the second time in 13 months, YouTube TV is raising prices while also adding channels to its lineup. The live TV streaming service now costs $50 per month–up from $40 per month previously–for new subscribers, and the price hike will hit existing subscribers after May 13. At the same time, YouTube TV is adding Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, and MotorTrend–all owned by Discovery, Inc.–to its lineup. YouTube TV initially cost $35 per month, but raised monthly prices by $5 in March 2018 after adding Turner-owned channels.

The pattern of more channels for more money has also played out across other live TV streaming services in recent months. Hulu raised prices to $45 per month for its live TV option in January, a month after adding Discovery channels. FuboTV also hiked prices last month, from $45 to $55 per month, as it prepares to add Viacom channels such as Nickelodeon and Comedy Central. DirecTV Now raised prices last month as well, but removed channels from its lineup.

For folks who don’t care about HGTV and other Discovery fare, YouTube TV’s price hike will be a downer. But presumably Google ran the numbers on how many people were choosing other services because it lacked those channels, and decided that YouTube TV has more to gain from a more bloated bundle. At least it’s still cheaper than the average $107 per month cable bill.