How to celebrate Easter without creating tons of plastic trash

With Easter around the corner, strolling around your neighborhood means stepping into a cheery world of pastels, egg motifs, and bunny rabbits. The majority of Americans celebrate Easter, and for many the highlight of the day is an epic Easter egg hunt. According to the National Retail Federation, a third of all celebrants are planning a hunt, and among younger consumers–those between the ages of 18 and 34–nearly half are planning a hunt.

It’s all very joyous, but if you’ve been on a mission to be more environmentally responsible, you may be wondering about the impact of the holiday on the planet. The bottom line is that Easter–like other holidays–generates a lot of waste. According to the National Retail Federation, 85% of Americans plan to celebrate the holiday, and this will result in more than $18 billion in spending. A full $2.4 billion will go into buying candy and chocolate, which is actually more money than Americans spend on Halloween. Many of these sweets will be prizes in an Easter egg hunt.

This means a lot of plastic eggs. It’s hard to get an accurate count on the number of plastic eggs sold every year, but all evidence suggests it’s a very high number. Bleyer Industries was once the only American manufacturer of plastic eggs, and at its height in the early 2000s, it was making 250 million eggs a year. It has since gone bankrupt because it could not compete with the cheaper plastic eggs coming out of China. And given that Easter spending has increased every year for the last few decades, it is likely that even more plastic eggs are currently being sold.

The vast majority of these cheap plastic eggs are disposable. Half of all Americans will stuff eggs with cheap plastic toys, adding to the waste. And then there’s all the fake plastic grass that we use to stuff our baskets and eggs with. That’s a whole lot of plastic in your trash can at the end of the day. None of this means you need to skip the merriment of Easter altogether. Here are some tips for creating a fun holiday for the family that also respects the Earth.

Opt for Eco-Friendly Eggs

If you’re doing an indoor Easter egg hunt, opt for using paper eggs, which are biodegradable, or wooden eggs, which cost more but are reusable. These eggs generally aren’t durable enough to survive the elements outdoors. But on the upside, you can have fun painting them with your family before the big day.

If you’re planning on doing an outdoor hunt and feel like you need to use plastic, opt for reusable eggs made from recycled plastic from Eco Eggs. They’re sold online at Bed, Bath and Beyond, and at retailers like Whole Food. They come in multiple sizes, and are generally more expensive than less eco-friendly version. But they’re not totally unaffordable: A bag of 24 eggs costs $9.99. The key is to collect the eggs at the end of the day and save them for next year–and tell your guests that the eggs are reusable as well.

Get A Basket For The Ages

Every year, drugstores and retailers like Target tempt us with attractive, inexpensive baskets for our egg hunts. It’s easy to buy a new one each Easter. But instead, it makes sense to get a more durable basket. If you’re buying it for your child, the trick is to get something that is colorful and fun, but still somewhat classic. This means skipping the Paw Patrol or Mickey Mouse baskets. Instead, you could go with a sturdy willow basket, perhaps even embroidered with your child’s name on it. (Amazon sells them for $35.) Alternatively, you could get a simple basket with a replaceable liner, so you can swap out the pattern in a few years when your child grows out of, say, unicorns. (Pottery Barn sells a range of them starting at $14.50.)