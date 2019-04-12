I wrote a users’ guide to myself, and you should, too

So you’re getting a new boss. For most of us (except the unusually self-assured), the feelings that follow are probably some combination of uncertainty, angst, insecurity, and a boatload of curiosity. Altogether rational thoughts, given the circumstances, but nonetheless uncomfortable.

Back in the late ’90s, I was invited to meet a new boss for the first time. His name was Fred, and he’d asked me to meet him for a casual breakfast on a Sunday morning. Except there wasn’t anything casual about my preparation. You’d think I was preparing to testify at my own trial. I was that intent to impress. I put serious thought into what to wear, including a particularly striking shirt. To this day, he busts my chops because of how serious I was and particularly my choice of shirt.

When you become a CEO, the reality is that you’re everyone’s boss. So when I took the job at TD Ameritrade, it wasn’t lost on me that the anxiousness I’ve experienced with new bosses was about to be felt by about 7,000 people who didn’t know me. Not only was I brand new, I was a Canadian moving south to lead an American company. Outside of LinkedIn and a reasonably active social media profile, I was a closed book to most of the people I was about to lead.

So I decided to write one. Not so much a book, but a kind of users’ manual. About me.

I tried to imagine everything I ever wanted to know—both the personal and the professional—about the bosses I’ve had in my career and articulate those things about myself. It took an entire weekend fueled by lots of caffeine. By Sunday, I had 4,702 words that I hoped would remove any mystery from me.

I talked about the basics: my family, education, first job, daily routine, my politics, even my genealogy. I also talked about the losses that I’ve had in my life that helped shape the kind of person I am today.

I shared the results of my Myers Briggs personality assessment, both what I used to be (INTJ) and what I am today (ENTJ), and why I think that changed over time.