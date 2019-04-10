For the first time ever, Snapchat is expected to lose U.S. users this year

That’s according to marketing research firm eMarketer. The firm has released its latest forecast on U.S. social network users and says that 2019 will be the first time Snapchat loses users. In 2018, Snapchat had 79.7 million users, but eMarketer says that number will fall by 2.8% down to 77.5 million users in 2019. The firm also says Snapchat will stay below its 2018 user peak for at least the next four years. Matter of fact, between 2019 and 2023, eMarketer forecasts that Snapchat will only add 600,000 new U.S. users.

eMarketer blames Snapchat’s disastrous redesign in 2017 for the downturn–something users still have not forgiven the company for–as well as increased competition from social media competitors. Speaking of competitors, eMarketer says Instagram will be the one to gain from Snapchat users abandoning the platform.

The firm says that in 2019 Instagram will have 106.7 million U.S. users, up 6.2% from 2018. And by 2023, Instagram will gain another 19 million users in the U.S.