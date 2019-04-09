After TurboTax and H&R Block lobbying, IRS could be banned from offering free tax-filing app

Congress is likely to pass a law making it illegal for the Internal Revenue Service to develop a free tax-filing app, ProPublica reports .

The nonprofit investigative outlet has for years now tracked how companies that make money helping you do your taxes, like TurboTax-maker Intuit and H&R Block, have lobbied against a system where the IRS pre-fills part of your income tax forms.

Theoretically, the IRS would be able to do a fair bit of the work involved for many taxpayers, since their income is documented in tax forms like W-2s filed by employers and 1099s filed by banks and gig economy clients. But as Vox reports, that’s been opposed both by the big tax prep companies and by anti-tax conservatives, who see the arduous return prep process as a reminder of the burden of taxation and also fear an IRS-made tax app would effectively bamboozle taxpayers into accepting default settings and failing to claim valuable deductions.

There are some free tax prep services already available, including some run by tax giants like Intuit and H&R Block, through what’s called the Free File program. They’re often only available to consumers making less than $66,000 per year, however.

And as the Seattle Times recently reported, other companies such as Credit Karma have entered the free tax prep game, using information from your tax returns to target sponsored offers for other financial products, like personal loans.