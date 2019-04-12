Companies need to embrace the sick day. Here’s why

The purpose of a sick day is simple. When an employee isn’t well, he or she should stay home. Not only does this eliminate the risk of infecting other people in the office, but it’s also what they need to do to recover to be productive and healthy employees.

But our “always-on” culture has made the sick day pretty much non-existent. Rather than sleeping and recuperating, employees are tethered to their digital devices and pulling a full workday. Sure, they might be doing so from their place of rest. But being online does not equal being at rest, and companies are suffering as a result.

Working while sick hampers productivity

Working professionals took an average of two and a half sick days in 2018, according to LinkedIn. Yes, it’s a disturbingly low number, but there’s a straightforward explanation. Newly popular (and often nebulous) work-from-home policies have reduced the need for company-allocated sick days and in turn, have encouraged employees to remain online and available at all times. As a result, employees may not feel that they are “sick enough” to use sick days. So despite feeling unwell, dedicated employees power through the discomfort and continue working.

When employees work while under the weather, they harm more than just their health. Nursing colds, the flu, migraines, and other illnesses is a job in itself, so any additional work–even answering emails or dialing into conference calls–means that employees are multitasking. Low engagement levels per task limit the quality of employee outputs and their efficiency, which means mistakes happen and productivity suffers. Multitasking also means employees aren’t taking the rest necessary to recover, making illnesses worse.

That said, putting one’s health before one’s career is easier said than done, and employees may fear repercussions for taking a day off. That’s why it’s up to leadership to heal a broken workplace culture where people look down on sick days. You must shift your internal processes and create a culture where employees feel comfortable taking actual sick days.

Setting the standard

Employers lead by example, and this applies to time off as much as it does to job performance. As a leader and manager, you need to log off and disconnect when you’re sick because this sends a message to employees that they too, can rest and recover when they’re sick. For this to work, you have to be disciplined about being disconnected. That means no emails, and no conference calls.

Make sure to keep lines of communication open

You may see the value in leading by example, but chances are you don’t know where your employees’ biggest concerns lie. To be an effective leader, you need to be aware of the stigmas surrounding time off and personal wellness at your organization. Visibility into employee thoughts and opinions on these topics requires constant, meaningful communication.