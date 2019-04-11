Why the best way to file your taxes will probably never exist in America

$16,000. I’ll write it again. $16,000. That’s the number I want you thinking of every time you painfully file your taxes–as you curse confusing forms, or slice off a nice chunk of your return to the software that handles the task for you. $16,000 was the total contribution Richard Neal (D-Mass) took from Intuit and H&R Block over the last two election cycles, to say nothing of the many other politicians who received tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from tax prep companies in 2018.

Neal leads the House Ways and Means Committee, which passed a bipartisan bill called the Taxpayer First Act of 2019 last week and passed in the House yesterday. What would this bill do? Among other things, it could make it illegal for the Internal Revenue Service from creating a free, electronic tax filing platform for all citizens to use (despite the fact that 90% of Americans file taxes electronically), something that citizens of many other countries already enjoy. Instead, as ProPublica details, Americans may continue to have one of the most confounding tax systems in the world, practically necessitating the help of private software, like Intuit’s TurboTax.

Thanks to the bill’s unclear language, politicians and consumer advocacy groups have spent the last two days arguing over the specifics of whether or not the bill would block the IRS from creating its own free filing system. But all of this confusion–and the fact that the IRS doesn’t allow anyone to file their taxes online through some free government platform–needs to be put in context of ongoing lobbying efforts by the accounting industry. Last year alone, ProPublica reports, Intuit and H&R Block spent $6.6 million lobbying around IRS issues like this one. According to OpenSecrets, which tracks campaign contributions, both companies used PACs to contribute money to dozens of politicians last year.

When reached for comment, an Intuit spokesperson pointed us to several links, including a report (PDF) from the advocacy group Computer & Communications Industry Association that claims Americans don’t want government software for filing. The report summarized a survey of 1,200 people, concluding, “Taxpayers have made clear in our most recent survey that having the government prepare their tax returns–even without mandatory acceptance of a government return–is not something they want.” Many respondents feared the IRS wouldn’t have their best interests in mind or might make mistakes on their returns.

But taxes are 100% the sort of user interface problem that a public platform can solve. The government, after all, has incredible amounts of data on you already. It knows the tax codes better than you, too. And with both those components, it should be able to facilitate tapping a few quick buttons here and there to sync up on what you should get back or what you should owe. The fact is that many governments around the world have eliminated the need for a third-party tax assistance industry by making the act of paying taxes quick and easy in the modern age.

In the Netherlands, the local IRS captures the sentiment perfectly with the slogan, “We can’t make paying taxes pleasant, but at least we can make it simple.” The government creates a customized return that can be filled out in about 15 minutes. In Japan, it’s even better. You get a postcard with your earnings and withholdings listed for the year. Only if you disagree do you need to take any action. You never actually file a return, and so you cannot forget! And of course that also means you’re not paying an accountant, or an app, hundreds of dollars to help you get your fair share of taxes back.

The truth is, the U.S. government has all the information on you that would be needed to start its own similar program here. All those forms you receive in the mail from employers and banks–like your W2 pay stub or interest accrued by savings accounts–are sent in duplicate to the IRS. In other countries, all this data goes into their IRS-equivalent computer, which allows their governments to do the heavy lifting of taxes for citizens. In the United States, the IRS actually uses such information to fact-check your return. If there’s a mistake, you’ll get a note in the mail. Then you have to file another form or cut another check to get things fixed.