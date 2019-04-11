The dangers of redesigning other species for profit

Humans have shaped aspects of the living world to suit themselves throughout their history. We’ve domesticated plants and animals for food, security and companionship for tens of thousand of years , ensuring early civilizations could survive , develop, and eventually trade with each other.

Throughout history, our relationship with other species has been tied to meeting human needs. Species have been selectively bred so that their offspring over-express particular genetic traits, such as obedient behavior in dogs or larger size and power in horses.

Over time humans have become more ambitious about choosing behavioral and physical traits to embed in other life forms. In recent decades, humans have also become increasingly capable of genetically engineering species–manipulating their DNA by splicing or inserting genetic material from other species into their genome.

A museum which opened in Pittsburgh, USA in 2012 has sought to chart the human influence in the biology of other species. The Center for PostNatural History invites visitors to explore how humans have shaped the living world, defining “post-natural history” as: “the study of the origins, habitats, and evolution of organisms that have been intentionally and heritably altered by humans.”

The Center’s director and founder, Richard Pell, goes further in explaining the post-natural.

It’s not just giving a dog a weird haircut, it’s breeding a dog that has weird hair. And its offspring will have weird hair forever. It’s sculpting the evolutionary process. […] It’s that moment at which culture intervenes in nature, and the organism has not just a story to tell about evolution or habitat, but has a story to tell about us.

The post-natural planet

The Center claims to be the world’s only museum that is exclusively focused on post-natural lifeforms, exhibiting species often omitted from typical natural history museums. There’s a hairless, obese rat, fish which glow in the dark, and transgenic mosquitoes which have been bred so they can’t carry dengue fever.