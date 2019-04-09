This terrifying video from the Weather Channel shows a flooded America in 2100

What: A vivid, visual depiction of what the world may look like all too soon

Who: The team at the Weather Channel

Why we care: While the Green New Deal has become a punchline for ostrich-headed politicians with no alternate plans to propose, more and more people are finally waking up to the imminent catastrophic danger of climate change. Anyone who hasn’t, though, should take a look at this video.

The Weather Channel has been throwing its programming weight behind climate change for a while now, under the direction of Fast Company MCP 2018 Nora Zimmett, but this latest effort is especially eye-opening. Meteorologist Jen Carfagno walks viewers through the world we’re barreling toward in the year 2100 if humanity continues down the path it’s on now. Melted glaciers have caused major flooding in places one might not expect, like Charleston, South Carolina.

The brilliant trick of the video, however–which uses immersive, you-are-there visuals–is cutting back from the depiction of the year 2100 to reveal how the effects of climate change have already wreaked havoc on American cities like Norfolk, Virginia. Perhaps people who dismiss predictions for the far-off future might be more swayed by seeing how previous predictions have proved out in 2019, which once was also a fantastical future date.

Have a look at the full video below: