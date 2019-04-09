You have to see this remarkably emotional tribute to NBA star Dwyane Wade–by Budweiser

Dwyane Wade was picked fifth overall in the 2003 NBA draft. In his third pro season, he led the Miami Heat to its first championship, and was awarded the 2006 NBA Finals MVP. He won a gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics. He won the NBA scoring title in the 2008-2009 season. He helped lead the Heat to back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013. He’s a 13-time NBA all-star.

But to celebrate Wade’s last NBA game, Budweiser decided to honor a few of his lesser known accomplishments.

All season, Wade has been trading jerseys with fellow NBA legends, his last souvenirs of a certain Hall of Fame career. Here Bud put a twist on that, and asked five non-basketball players to trade jerseys of their own for very different reasons.

I’m not going to spoil it here, but one thing this tribute does–aside from celebrate the career of a pro athlete who was long known as a gentleman off the court–is further illustrate that sports heroes are still real people, too. None of these stories would’ve ever happened if Wade decided to “shut up and dribble.” His story should be a reminder of why we shouldn’t expect him–or any other athlete–to limit their influence to just one thing.