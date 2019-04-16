3 questions to ask yourself to spring clean your career

Almost half of Americans are unhappy at work, according to the Conference Board’s latest Job Satisfaction Survey . If you’re among them, perhaps it’s time to act. Whether you’ve been at the same job for years or you’re fairly new and are unsure of your direction, consider doing some spring cleaning with your career. Take some time for reflection and identify tasks or roles that should be swept away, says Cheryl Hyatt, partner at Hyatt-Fennell Executive Search .

“People don’t often think about making changes in their careers unless they’re considering a career move,” she says. “But just like you prepare your home for spring, you should take the same time to prepare your career for the future, too.”

Identify the changes you can make by asking yourself these three questions, suggests Hyatt.

1. What projects gave me the greatest satisfaction?

“Marie Kondo has made a brand out of asking people to evaluate their possessions with one question: ‘Does it bring you joy?'” says Hyatt. “This can be useful to identify what you find meaningful at work.”

Be proactive about doing more of what you love by sharing this information with your manager and by seeking out similar projects. Then make a plan for approaching the less joyful parts of your job; unlike possessions, you can’t simply drop them off at Goodwill.

“If you have a task that’s necessary for your job but doesn’t bring you joy, think about what you can to do so you’re happier with it,” says Hyatt. “Maybe focusing on the feeling of accomplishment will bring joy. Or maybe it’s something you can delegate. The task might bring someone else joy if they have the interest or expertise.”

Hyatt suggests taking time with this exercise. “With physical things, you can make a quick decision whether or not it brings you joy,” she says. “This is more about considering skill sets. If you don’t have the skill set, you could forward it on into someone else’s bucket.”