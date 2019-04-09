Before the Westworld creators scored a $150 million megadeal, they met J.J. Abrams

Late last week, news broke that Westworld showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan had signed a large overall deal with Amazon Studios. The deal is reportedly for $150 million, and the husband-and-wife team will continue on with their HBO hit sci-fi drama even as they move on to develop new programs exclusively for Amazon, where they were already working on a sci-fi series called The Peripheral. The Nolan-Joy deal is the latest in the race to lock up proven showrunners who can create buzzy series that can drive subscriptions and manage multiple ones at the same time.

Notably, Nolan and Joy also have strong ties to the most in-demand creator in Hollywood today, J.J. Abrams. Recently, Fast Company spoke with the duo about their relationship with Abrams, and it offers a telling perspective on both Abrams and the couple’s new creative home.

Jonathan Nolan: As a screenwriter, you do these general meetings all the time where you go meet with heads of studios or directors. And they’re always polite and talk about movies you like and you spend about 45 minutes. You get very used to the rhythm of that. I have long admired J.J.’s writing and directing, but also his versatility and moving back and forth between TV and film. When we met for the first time in 2010, I was writing movies. You know when you meet someone who’s just completely on the same wavelength as you. But the thing about J.J., here’s a guy who just has this fucking effervescent love of cinema and TV and creativity.

The meeting started, and it was very clear that we liked all the same references, grew up steeped in a lot of the same films and TV. And the meeting just went on and on. The amazing thing about J.J. is his encyclopedic and comprehensive knowledge of film and TV. You could have one of those conversations where you just go ever deeper down the chain into more obscure references. So there’s this part in the conversation where I start talking about Walter Murch’s book In the Blink of an Eye, which is a phenomenal book about the art of editing. He’s like, ‘Wait!’ J.J. gets super excited and jumps up and walks out and returns five minutes later with Walter Murch, who was somewhere else in the building.

So the meeting went on for hours. And then finally we were talking about movies for a long time, and then I pitched him a TV show, because it was clear that we should work together on something. So I found myself in hour three of the meeting pitching a TV show off the cuff and meeting his entire TV team.

Joy’s experience was remarkably similar.

Lisa Joy: When I first sat down with J.J., it’s funny, because I was a staff writer. I had been working in TV for a while, and I was not writing genre at the time. But I had this idea for . . . I had written a graphic novel, and I really wanted to do world creation. And to create a show that dealt in genre, that was epic in scope, that had huge battles, etc. At that time the industry was very different, and I was a relatively junior writer who was looking to do something incredibly outsize in its ambition. A lot of times in that phase in the industry, I’d go and talk to people, and you could tell it took them quite a while, even in the meeting, to wrap their heads around what seemed like a cognitive disconnect, like, Why does this girl want to be writing about all these different genre things?