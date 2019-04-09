Before the Westworld creators scored a $150 million megadeal, they met J.J. Abrams

Late last week, news broke that Westworld showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan had signed a large overall deal with Amazon Studios. The deal is reportedly for $150 million, and the husband-and-wife team will continue on with their HBO hit sci-fi drama even as they move on to develop new programs exclusively for Amazon, where they were already working on a sci-fi series called The Peripheral. The Nolan-Joy deal is the latest in the race to lock up proven showrunners who can create buzzy series that can drive subscriptions and manage multiple ones at the same time.
Notably, Nolan and Joy also have strong ties to the most in-demand creator in Hollywood today, J.J. Abrams. Recently, Fast Company spoke with the duo about their relationship with Abrams, and it offers a telling perspective on both Abrams and the couple’s new creative home.
Jonathan Nolan: As a screenwriter, you do these general meetings all the time where you go meet with heads of studios or directors. And they’re always polite and talk about movies you like and you spend about 45 minutes. You get very used to the rhythm of that. I have long admired J.J.’s writing and directing, but also his versatility and moving back and forth between TV and film. When we met for the first time in 2010, I was writing movies. You know when you meet someone who’s just completely on the same wavelength as you. But the thing about J.J., here’s a guy who just has this fucking effervescent love of cinema and TV and creativity.
The meeting started, and it was very clear that we liked all the same references, grew up steeped in a lot of the same films and TV. And the meeting just went on and on. The amazing thing about J.J. is his encyclopedic and comprehensive knowledge of film and TV. You could have one of those conversations where you just go ever deeper down the chain into more obscure references. So there’s this part in the conversation where I start talking about Walter Murch’s book In the Blink of an Eye, which is a phenomenal book about the art of editing. He’s like, ‘Wait!’ J.J. gets super excited and jumps up and walks out and returns five minutes later with Walter Murch, who was somewhere else in the building.
So the meeting went on for hours. And then finally we were talking about movies for a long time, and then I pitched him a TV show, because it was clear that we should work together on something. So I found myself in hour three of the meeting pitching a TV show off the cuff and meeting his entire TV team.
Joy’s experience was remarkably similar.
Lisa Joy: When I first sat down with J.J., it’s funny, because I was a staff writer. I had been working in TV for a while, and I was not writing genre at the time. But I had this idea for . . . I had written a graphic novel, and I really wanted to do world creation. And to create a show that dealt in genre, that was epic in scope, that had huge battles, etc. At that time the industry was very different, and I was a relatively junior writer who was looking to do something incredibly outsize in its ambition. A lot of times in that phase in the industry, I’d go and talk to people, and you could tell it took them quite a while, even in the meeting, to wrap their heads around what seemed like a cognitive disconnect, like, Why does this girl want to be writing about all these different genre things?
The first thing I noticed about J.J. was we didn’t have to go through that together. He just skipped straight to, ‘She’s got a cool idea! This idea sounds really neat! This sounds fun. Let’s talk about that more.’ He didn’t flinch at the fact that it came from an unlikely narrator in terms of traditional tropes and stereotypes. He just took the idea for what it was, and he took my enthusiasm for what it was. We were able to immediately talk about the work itself and the vision for the project itself. That feeling stuck with me.
In the end, due to a random rights issue, we couldn’t work on that project together, but it started a relationship, because I think we both felt that creative connection. Later on, it circled back in the form of Westworld.
JN: This was just about, how do we make cool shit? How do we bring people who make imaginative cool things together and make more cool shit, because these things are difficult, and getting anything made in this town is difficult? So you may as well make something cool, and something that you’re passionate about. I think that passion and that enthusiasm and brilliance–with J.J., he just floats around in a cloud of this all the time, and there’s a contact high to being close to that. So I walked out of it, and I called my agents, I was like, ‘I don’t know, I think we’re doing a TV show?’ Lisa had been doing TV before me, and I had watched her experience, and I thought, God, that looks collaborative and fun. Lisa and I talked about that it could be interesting to try it. But it was from that general meeting with J.J. . . .
LJ: The idea that I should never work with anybody who can’t bring that feeling and energy and excitement to the table and be agnostic about identity in that way and just focus on the vision that we’re going to make together. He really set this wonderful bar for what this town could be.
JN: One meeting, and here we are nine years later, and it’s consumed our creative lives in a delicious way.