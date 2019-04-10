I went to Ikea’s first “small” store, and it answered all my prayers

Like many New Yorkers, I live in a small apartment with too little storage space. My closets are overflowing and my hand-me-down chests of drawers are falling apart. Like many people who are interested in buying furniture on a budget, my first thought is Ikea. But trekking out to Ikea’s Brooklyn superstore is a full-day commitment–one that involves lugging my new closet back with me, without a car.

Next week Ikea is opening its very first city center location in Manhattan, designed specifically to solve all of my–and most New Yorkers’–problems. Called the Ikea Planning Studio, the three-story, 17,350-square-foot store is about 5% of a normal, 300,000-square-foot Ikea, but the company has optimized it based on what New Yorkers need. Ikea employees spent months doing extensive consumer research in Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs and found, unsurprisingly, that most New Yorkers live in tiny apartments and don’t have enough space for their stuff. Neither do they have cars for schlepping furniture back to their houses–and they certainly don’t want to carry things home on the subway. (“Because sometimes your ideas are bigger than the 6 train” declares one wall near the store’s entryway.)

As a result, you can’t actually walk out of the Planning Studio with any items that you’ve bought–even small items, like vases or the myriad fake plants that dot the store. Instead, everything is shipped directly to your home, for the same delivery prices that Ikea offers for online orders (which start at $39). The Planning Studio is meant as a showroom only, combining a small percentage of Ikea products in a host of different displays inspired by New Yorkers’ actual apartments to give people examples of how they can best utilize every inch of their small spaces. Then, employees are on hand to help you create custom configurations of Ikea kitchens, closets, and storage systems, both in the showroom and on a dedicated floor–where there are six planning areas that you can book ahead of time or walk in.

“We’ve learned that there are people who have families in 500 square feet and everybody wants a bed and everybody wants to be comfortable and people still want to sit down at the table and eat with their family,” says Leontyne Green Sykes, the chief operating officer for Ikea’s U.S. Retail arm. “This planning studio is set up and designed specifically for the New Yorker’s way of living and what works in their space, their needs. In our [full-size] stores, you’ll get some of that but the store is really catered to the many people in many different homes.”

Ikea’s employees in the Planning Studio are trained to help customers with whatever kind of help they need, whereas workers in the company’s traditional stores are siloed by department.

While the Ikea team learned that people hate having to find the products they want to purchase in the warehouse and wait in line to check out, their customers do love the bedroom setups that are a staple of all Ikea stores. As a result, the showroom is smartly designed around a series of studio apartments that are based on real New Yorkers’ apartments–one 333-square-foot floor plan even has a bathtub in the living room. “We basically tried to focus on the things that people love and take away the pain points,” says Amy Singer, a retail design manager who worked on the store. “And that’s what this space really is: people’s favorite things about Ikea all in one space.”

Simulations of small space living demonstrate how you can use the height of your walls in particular to increase storage, whether that’s in a living space or in a kitchen. As always, the displays are inventive and aspirational; it’s incredible how roomy a 400-square-foot studio can feel when every bit of wall is being used.