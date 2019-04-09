Alphabet launches its Wing drone delivery service in Australia

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has launched its first commercial drone delivery service through its Wing subsidiary. In a blog post on Tuesday, Wing said it had launched its first air delivery service in North Canberra, Australia. Users of the service will be able to order food, coffee, and over-the-counter medicines using a smartphone app. Once the order is placed, a Wing drone will take flight “within minutes” to deliver the goods.

Wing began testing its drone delivery service way back in 2014, and since then it has conducted over 3,000 drone delivery flights. For its initial consumer launch, Wing will be teaming up with Australian retailers Kickstart Expresso, Capital Chemist, Pure Gelato, Jasper + Myrtle, Bakers Delight, Guzman Y Gomez, and Drummond Golf. That selection of companies will expand in the future.

Unfortunately, Wing isn’t available to everyone in North Canberra, Australia. The company says for now Wing’s delivery service will only be available to “a limited set of eligible homes in the suburbs of Crace, Palmerston, and Franklin.” However, the company says it will expand its services to more customers in Harrison and Gungahlin in the coming weeks and months. Interested users can sign up for Wing’s delivery service here.