HomeShare lays off almost all of its staff

HomeShare has cut a majority of its staff, reports the San Fransisco Chronicle . The San Francisco-based startup matched applicants who lived in luxury apartment buildings with roommates with the goal of helping people find more affordable housing in some of the most crowded housing markets in the country, including San Fransisco, Seattle, and New York City. Once an applicant was matched with a roommate, HomeShare processed the monthly rent payments for them.

On Sunday, the company’s CEO Jeff Pang wrote in a blog post that the company was jettisoning its role as a middleman payment processor and laying off most of its staff “due to unforeseen financial constraints”:

Part of our service involved facilitating rent payments from housemates and their leasing offices. Our goal was to ease the uncertainty involved on both sides. However, based on feedback from customers and partners, acting as a middle-man for payments was adding complexity and confusion to the billing process. As a result, we decided to remove ourselves from the payment flow so that residents could pay leasing offices directly. Due to unforeseen financial constraints, we were forced to make these changes much sooner than expected. To help with this transition, we have provided early returns of over $1 million in funds to customers. To ensure we could sustain the service, we also made the difficult decision to let go a majority of our staff. Our staff has worked incredibly hard over the past few years, and I am so grateful for their support particularly over the past few weeks with this transition.

The move has left some HomeShare users out of pocket as they had already paid HomeShare for their April rent, yet that rent has not been distributed to their landlords yet, nor returned to them. Right now there’s no sign that those users will not get their money back, but in the meantime it could create problems for them as their landlords demand to know where their payment is.

As for HomeShare, it’s not shutting down entirely, but Pang notes there are some rough times ahead as it looks to get back onto its feet and win back the trust of its users: