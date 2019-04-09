Facebook has created an insanely detailed map of where everyone in Africa lives

One of the biggest challenges in humanitarian aid is actually delivering the product to the people who need it most. Vaccines, disease-battling insecticides, and new advancements in solar technology can all help people in developing countries stay healthier and have better-quality lives. That is, if you can locate them. In many places, smaller communities are spread out over vast and relatively uncharted terrain.

Facebook is trying to help change that by creating a high-resolution population density map for nearly the entire continent of Africa. Developed by the company’s Boston-based World.AI team, it’s really a demonstration of the company’s immense computational and processing power (and a play to help telecom services get internet service to more of the continent faster, which means more Facebook users).

The more immediate hope is to share this information with nonprofit groups and aid organizations working in areas like disease control and disaster preparedness. “Accurate population density forms arguably the backbone for any public sector or social service intervention you can think of,” says Laura McGorman, a public policy manager with Facebook’s Data for Good division. “The fact that these exist means that organizations working across a range of foreign assistance and poverty alleviation interventions will now have much more accurate maps to do their work.”

To actually make that happen, the company used commercially available satellite imagery and then zoomed in–a lot. Instead of looking at huge tracts of land all at once, it broke the entire areas into billions of 30-by-30-meter sections, and trained a program to then scan those for settlement clues. From an overhead view, that might mean the rooftop of a large building or smaller house. (The map doesn’t use any social networking account information and maintains the anonymity of the actual residents.)

Facebook essentially subdivided a 16 million-square-mile landmass into billions of snapshots, each of an area of land about the size of a softball field. The overhead images came from imagery company Maxar Technologies. Once it knew where people lived, it could combine that with census data to figure out about how many people might actually be in those abodes. That information came from the Center for International Earth Science Information Network at Columbia University, which folds together many disparate kinds of population measurements from different governmental and research organizations to give a good estimate of how many people are living in different parts of countries.

The maps and census populations basically cross-check each other. Maps are good for spotting places where people live, but not how many people actually live there. Census data in developing places is rudimentary at best, so it’s pretty good for telling you how many folks should be in a general area but not where they likely reside. Combine both, and you now have a decent residential layout and an idea of how many folks you’ll find once you arrive there, so you know what kind of supplies to pack and how many people to send.

As Facebook explains in a post about its methodology, one census population zone in Africa, for instance, spans 150,000 square miles but contains just 55,000 people. In an area that large, you might know where people generally cluster, but there may be small settlements going unnoticed or even key geographical features about how a town is laid out that might make accessing everyone’s home tricky.