Should you worry about not being yourself at work?

Some experts say that current American workplace and management practices are destroying workers’ health and well-being. Yet we have come a long way when it comes to improving working conditions for the average employee.

Just over 100 years ago, when the foundations of human resources were laid out with the pioneering efforts of Frederick Taylor’s Scientific Management, people were happy to work in assembly lines and work was repetitive, predictable, and unintellectual. There were no complaints about clocking in and out, and managers were focused on turning employees into productive machines that blended with the wider machinery in their factories. Although that is still the reality for millions of people around the world–from factory workers to call center operators–they’re the exception rather than the rule in the industrialized world.

As working conditions have improved, so have expectations. For most employees, a steady job is not enough, even when it pays well. People expect to be engaged with their jobs and employers, and they have an unprecedented need to see their work as fulfilling and mission-driven. They want a meaningful career. Welcome to the age of the spiritual workaholic.

If there is one explanation for the low levels of employee engagement among knowledge workers–other than incompetent leadership–it is the fact that we have become spoiled and entitled about what we expect from work. Yet realistically, it is not possible for the majority of employers to provide well-paid, meaningful, interesting jobs with opportunities to grow, learn, and develop, and lots of freedom on the side. But if everyone thinks they can have that, they are not going to be very fulfilled, that’s for sure.

Alongside this, there has been a great deal of discussion recently about the importance of expressing your true authentic self at work. Although it is not entirely clear what this means, a common interpretation is that we are reluctant to fake it at work. In other words, we demand the right to express ourselves in a candid and unfiltered way and think employers should put up with this. By the same token, it is no longer acceptable to be given tasks or placed in jobs that are not aligned with our interests or values. Jobs should be more like a hobby, vocation, or vacation–though we should of course still be paid for it–and feel less like work.

Does this mean that if you’re not in a job that enables you to behave as you do with your close friends and family, you should worry, or perhaps even quit? Should you be looking for an employer who not only tolerates but also embraces the truly unfiltered version of you?

Not quite.