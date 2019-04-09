Black hole live stream: Watch scientists unveil the first-ever image

Black holes, those so-called event horizons from which even light cannot escape and all known laws of physics break down, have long been fodder for the imaginations of science fiction writers and Hollywood producers. (Seriously, just Google “black hole movies” to see the list). Black holes were predicted by both Newton’s and Einstein’s theories of gravity, and astrophysicists have studied mysterious objects in the night skies that they believe are consistent with black holes. They’ve been able to theorize and simulate the elusive objects in the lab.

However, no one had been able to capture on film one of those dark spots from which nothing can escape—until now.

On Wednesday, April 10, at 9 a.m. EDT, scientists working with the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project and the National Science Foundation (NSF) will hold a press conference to unveil the first-ever image of a black hole. It’s a huge scientific breakthrough, and in a move that would make both Hollywood and science fiction writers proud, as the press briefing in the U.S. takes place, press conferences will be held simultaneously in Brussels, Santiago, Shanghai, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Interested parties can watch the Event Horizon Telescope collaboration release the first of its kind image of the black hole via a live stream that will share the long-awaited breakthrough with an eager public.

Watch science fiction become reality right here tomorrow: