How celebrity paparazzi use similar risk strategies as Wall Street traders

On Wall Street, people obsess about risk, using high-speed computers and advanced math to identify different kinds of it and how to profit off it. But just a few miles away, I found an equally rich investigation of risk in action when I met a New York–based paparazzo whose entire livelihood depends on knowing the kinds of risk he faces. The strategy he uses is a similar, albeit low-tech, version of what finance mavens employ to separate out and manage the kinds of risk he must confront. But his best risk strategy is constantly undermined by an ever-present incentive to cheat.

A ginormous billboard featuring the model Gigi Hadid hangs over a street in one of New York’s trendiest neighborhoods. Gigi’s image overlooks real-life Gigi’s apartment, where she is holed up with her boyfriend. On the street below a handful of middle-aged men gather, each holding a large camera. We discuss Gigi’s latest movements. “Yesterday she had dinner with her mother and sister; then Kendall Jenner came over. Now she’s up there with Zayn. They’ve been up there for ages— what do you think they are doing?!”

It seems weird that I am discussing a twenty-two-year-old’s mundane schedule with grown men. But knowing Gigi’s schedule means money for these paparazzi. A simple photo of Gigi leaving her apartment will bring in a relatively small amount of money, maybe $10. But because the people in her life are also famous, getting a picture of them together can be worth hundreds of dollars. And if they do something unusual, it can mean a small fortune. “If someone grabs her, like what happened in Paris, we’re talking maybe a hundred thousand dollars,” one of the men explains to me…

Outside Gigi’s apartment I meet Santiago Baez. He’s been a paparazzo since the early 1990s. He is a Zelig-like character in New York’s recent cultural history. Camera in hand, he’s witnessed the fallout of extramarital affairs, new babies, deaths, new love, and breakups of some of New York’s most famous residents…

The gold rush era brought about gold rush mentality, with many new photographers flocking to the industry, willing to break laws and giving paparazzi an even worse reputation for going too far and harassing celebrities and even their young children…

The Great Recession and the rise of online media finally killed the gold rush. Digital media increased the demand for celebrity photographs but decreased the price media companies were willing to pay for them. Photo agencies began to consolidate or go out of business, and the remaining ones changed their business model. Instead of making magazines pay per photo, they offered a subscription service: publishers could use as many photos as they wanted to fulfill the greater demand for cheaper shots. As a result, paparazzi are paid a small fraction of the subscription fee; how much depends on how many of their pictures are used each month. That means an exclusive “Just Like Us” photo that would have fetched $5,000 to $15,000 before, now pays only $5 or $10.

Idiosyncratic Versus Systematic Risk

I must admit that stalking celebrities with the paparazzi was tremendous fun. I went out with Baez a few times. He would give me little jobs to do: staking out a corner to see who was coming or providing cover when he took a picture of a starlet. I felt like a spy on a mission. There was a rush when we’d see a celebrity because often it happened by chance, which is exactly part of the reason why Baez’s income is so volatile. Not surprisingly, Baez employs risk strategies in his craft similar to what people use in financial markets.