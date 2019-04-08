Science has found a new use for Skrillex: mosquito repellant

Amazingly, the artist whose name most sounds like a brand of mosquito repellant is able to provide that ancillary service.

According to a report recently published in the scientific journal Acta Tropica, the Skrillex song “Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites” is highly effective in keeping cooties away from your sweet, sweet blood.

The scientists exposed the yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti) to dubstep holdover Skrillex to see whether the music had any effect in repelling them. They chose his song “Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites” because of its mix of very high and very low frequencies, which they thought might mess with the mosquitos more than a Coachellagoer on a bad batch of molly. It did.

Adult females of the specific species were said to be “entertained” by the music and fed on their hosts later and with less gusto than they had when they were not listening to multi-Grammy, award-winning artist Skrillex. The music apparently had some impact on the males as well because all told, mosquitoes subjected to the song had sex “far less often” than the control group.

“The observation that such music can delay host attack, reduce blood feeding, and disrupt mating provides new avenues for the development of music-based personal protective and control measures against Aedes-borne diseases,” reads the report.

Considering that a Swiss cheesemaker recently discovered that prolonged exposure to A Tribe Called Quest makes cheese taste better, it’s been a banner month for scientific discoveries about unorthodox uses of music.