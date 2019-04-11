Amazon’s wild 24-year ride, from 11 employees to 600,000-plus

For most gigantic tech companies, the most furious growth happens early on. As in so many areas, however, Amazon is a fascinating exception to conventional behavior. Beth Galetti, Amazon’s HR chief—whom I profiled for our May issue —is currently presiding over the biggest hiring spree in the company’s history. With a headcount of 647,000, the company has more than six times as many employees as it did when she arrived in 2013 and is adding an average of 337 additional workers a day.

Here’s a look at how a tiny online bookseller has endlessly expanded its ambitions—and staffed up to achieve them.

1995, 11 employees

The fledgling amazon.com book site makes its first sale, to a customer named Wainright. Eventually, it celebrates his purchase by naming a building after him.

1997, 614 employees

Still unprofitable and battling established behemoths such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon goes public at $18 a share.

1998, 2,100 employees

International expansion begins as the company opens sites tailored for the U.K. (with 1.2 million books) and Germany (335,000 titles).

2000, 9,000 employees

Amazon allows third-party merchants to sell through its storefront. By 2017, such shipments would account for the majority of sales.