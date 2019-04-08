Fortnite fanatics: Here’s how to compete in the first-ever World Cup Finals

Grab your controllers and claim your seat on the Battle Bus, because the world’s first-ever Fortnite World Cup Finals are coming.

The top 100 solo players and the top 50 duos teams from around the world will attend the Fortnite World Cup Finals to vie for a piece of the $30 million prize pool. Each player who makes it to the finals will be guaranteed at least $50,000, and the Fortnite World Cup Solo Champion will walk away with $3 million.

Epic Games and Endeavor, the entertainment conglomerate, are teaming up to bring the esports finals to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center’s Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, from July 26-28. Arthur Ashe Stadium is the largest tennis stadium in the world, and it will be transformed into a Fortnite environment for the event. (Hoping it looks like Paradise Palms, not the Tilted Towers!)

Think you have what it takes to compete in the ultimate Battle Royale? The road to the World Cup Finals starts with weekly online tournaments starting in-game on April 13, where eligible players in each server region will compete to qualify for the Fortnite World Cup Finals. Jump into the action each week for a chance to win part of a $1 million prize pool and hopefully earn a spot.

Each Online Open occurs over two rounds of play during the weekend, with each server region having their own tournament: North America – East; North America – West; Europe; Asia; Brazil; and Oceana. Check the schedule for the semifinal rounds and get more details here.

Fans who prefer to watch instead of play can pre-register at Fortnite’s Ticketmaster Verified Fan website to be notified when tickets go on sale. Tickets start at $50 for the three-day pass. Organizers are expecting a sold-out crowd, but don’t worry if you can’t get tickets, as it will be broadcast around the world on many different platforms.

The move comes after the success of the Fortnite E3 Pro-Am in Los Angeles last June, which was reportedly the highest-viewed Western esports tournament, with over 2 million concurrent viewers across seven online platforms and 30 different channels. It’s just another sign that esports is going to be a big player in the future of entertainment.