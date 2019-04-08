Why is Amazon Prime using astrology to sell you stuff?

If you need help spending even more money on Amazon Prime, the tech giant has a simple solution: look to the stars.

In a truly bizarre, capitalist twist on astrology, Amazon Prime’s Insider newsletter is sending monthly shopping horoscopes to its members. The company maps out the best products and Prime benefits by zodiac sign, because obviously, all your spirituality needs align with their inventory.

Cancers, for example, are advised to “explore” their options this month but not commit. Somehow, that translates to investing in Amazon’s new skin-care line Belei, which will help you “meet new people and embark on new adventures.”

Virgos are told to let go of their “productivity” agenda and accept a calmer, clearer mind. But that doesn’t mean silence or meditation; it means subscribing to Prime Music for a “soundtrack to keep you dreamy.” Communication is reportedly quite hard for Geminis, so they ought to practice giving and taking feedback with … an Alexa.

“This month is all about synchronicity, with things showing up right when they’re needed. You might run into that old friend or forgotten idea at the perfect moment—eat well at Whole Foods Market or through AmazonFresh to ensure you have the energetic wherewithal to connect the dots,” reads the Scorpio horoscope.

Barely any of the zodiac readings make sense, and in fact, this entire idea would be hilarious if it was a joke. But Prime Horoscopes is now in its third month, and it’s simply not wild enough to assume it’s a farce.