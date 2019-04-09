5 founders weigh in on the highs and lows of the IPO

Every founder who went through an IPO can agree that “ringing the bell” to open the trading day at Nasdaq or on the NYSE feels surreal. But the public rarely gets a look behind the curtain to see what happens in the days and months leading up to the big event and in the very public quarters that follow. This week on Zero to IPO, we spoke with five entrepreneurs about the IPO, the value in going public, and what the journey taught them about how they can run a business better. Here’s what we learned:

1) Don’t obsess over the one thing that isn’t working

Josh James, the founder of Domo and cofounder of Omniture, took both of his companies public. Neither of those IPOs went according to plan. Both times, he faced numerous roadblocks—from people underestimating him because he was a young CEO and negative media attention during the quiet period to investors who struggled to understand his business model.

After taking Domo public (his second IPO), it was hard for James to focus on anything except what had gone wrong. He also thought a lot about not meeting his employees’ expectations. However, a trip to Sun Valley following the IPO changed his perspective. He talked to CEOs who praised him for making it through the IPO—no matter the outcome. He realized then that he had, in fact, hit a significant milestone, and generated tremendous value for Domo. Despite setbacks along the way and hard work ahead, James had acquired a valuable tool kit for the future by going public—including access to capital for strategic transactions and increased recognition for recruiting.

2) It’s not a one-day deal

Right before Fred Luddy, the founder of ServiceNow, took his company public, Facebook had their IPO. Facebook stock did so poorly at first that people began referring to the IPO as “Faceplant.” On the roadshow, Luddy found that he had to justify the company’s value proposition to skeptical analysts who had just been burned in one of the most anticipated tech IPOs in recent history.

Despite the Faceplant pain (and a challenging environment), the team remained confident in the business’s ability to perform over the long-term and focused on the strategic benefits they would gain as a public company. After a somewhat stressful road show, it all worked out when the stock ultimately started trading. ServiceNow priced the IPO at $18 per share, opened trading at $23, and finished the day up over 30%.