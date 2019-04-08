advertisement
Listen to the Game of Thrones theme song played on obsolete gadgets

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

Self-proclaimed “computer geek” and “electronics enthusiast” Paweł Zadrożniak has been making what he calls “hardware music covers” since 2011. The crown jewel of his hobby being The Floppotron, a mechanical orchestra of outdated computer equipment capable of churning out lo-fi renditions of everything from “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen to Luis Fonsi’s indomitable bop “Despacito.”

And in the run-up to the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones, The Floppotron clearly read the pop culture room to give the people what they want: a cover of Game of Thrones‘ iconic theme song. (See also: the GOT opening credits re-created by thousands of Oreo cookies.)

When you hear The Floppotron’s version of the Game of Thrones theme song, it makes it sound like a 8-bit video game that actually needs to be made ASAP.

