How can you engage your workforce? Set them free

If you’re reading this from a coffee shop halfway around the world from your office, you can thank globalism. Working remotely came into being when employees in, say, Cincinnati needed a way to confer with colleagues in Tokyo or Buenos Aires. As the practice has evolved and become commonplace, the tools and techniques of a remote workforce have inspired big changes in how employees interact, even when they sit only a desk away.

With nearly everyone involved in remote work to some degree—even if it only involves checking email on a smartphone—the question driving a Fast Company panel discussion during a tech and innovation conference in Austin, Texas, last month was, “How can tech help keep a disparate workforce productive?” The panel, sponsored by Citrix, which designs digital workspace technology, also explored the meaning of productivity itself and the need to make sure that the “producers” include everybody in the organization.

In the old days, a pep talk from the boss could spark productivity. However, according to Citrix Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Donna Kimmel, employers today have one key task in the digital age: eliminate frustration.

“Think about how many times we’re flooded by emails or go to different apps [to receive] notifications,” Kimmel told the panel audience. “We probably spend a quarter of our time hunting for information. We need to figure out how to get rid of those frustrations to enable us to be more productive and innovative.”

Soon, Citrix employees will arrive at their personalized workspaces, open their computers, and find on one screen only the apps they need—the correct folders, systems, and data feeds. Machine learning and artificial intelligence will allow the computer to get to know what each employee needs and when.

INSPIRATION. ENCHANTMENT. EXCITEMENT.

Martin Wezowski, chief designer of SAP, a Berlin-based company whose software underpins most of the world’s digital transactions, from Uber to iTunes, welcomes that kind of innovation to change the very definition of productivity. “We’re doing useless stuff—sometimesat least,” he said. “Let’s be honest. That’s the part of your day that you hate. The parts you love are when you are creative, stimulated, when you discover stuff you never thought of, or when you just went beyond your own decision bias. This is the high-value work.”

A better workplace would not just measure your usefulness in hours at your desk or the number of spreadsheets generated. It would spark innovation. “Why are we here, South by Southwest?” Wezowski asked the crowd. “It’s not only the day drinking—which is a great idea by the way,” he joked. “It’s inspiration. But isn’t that backwards? Shouldn’t that be the firstthing we get every day? Inspiration. Enchantment. Excitement. That is not provided to us because we are busy with Excel spreadsheets.”