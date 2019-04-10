Uber Eats is going to stop gaslighting you with confusing design

First it was supposed to be 6:15. Then the time jumped to 6:28. Soon, the kids grow restless. The spouse points out that ordering in was a bad idea all along. It’s 6:45 and the Pad Thai still hasn’t arrived. What time was it supposed to get here? The new estimate is saying 6:53, but I swear I set the table almost 40 minutes ago.

Anyone who has used Uber Eats on a busy night knows how it can feel like the interface is gaslighting you. Crystal-clear delivery estimates change with no record. Restaurants can cancel your order with no explanation. To complain, you’ve got to dig through the the app’s esoteric help section.

Today, Uber is rolling out a major update to its app in select cities–which will go worldwide in the coming weeks. The goal is for Uber to be more transparent, offer the user more agency, and to humanize the experience, according to Andy Szybalski, the Global Head of Product Design at Uber Eats. And from our first look, it’s an all-around improved experience (though it’s not afraid to tell a fib to make you feel better, either).

The design stems from a year-long study led by Uber Eats, in which the design team talked to users across nine countries. Perhaps the most cutting criticism was one that Szybalski shares front and center on a slideshow he’s created for our chat. “After I order, it’s a black hole until I get my food at my door,” the user said. Indeed, Uber (as the ride-sharing company) displays your driver on a map all the way from a trip they’re finishing to the one you get next. Uber (as the food delivery company) pretty much says when your order has been placed and when it’s on its way. As Szybalski explains, this fear of the unknown can have a real impact on the company’s bottom line.

“We want to understand when people aren’t using Uber Eats because they don’t have confidence we can fulfill their needs,” says Szybalski–who points out that if a user doesn’t trust Uber Eats to satisfy their hunger in any given moment, Uber hands over a sale to “Hot Pockets” or “a Cliff bar on the bottom of someone’s bag.” What he doesn’t say is that DoorDash and Postmates are eager to eat Uber Eats’s lunch, too, in the multi-billion-dollar food delivery industry.

Placing an order looks more like Domino’s

The first major change in Uber Eats’ design appears as soon as you make an order. Before, you’d place an order, confirm receipt, and get a notification when the order was picked up. Now, you’re notified of every step–from the order, to your food being prepared, to a car driving to the restaurant to pick up your order, to the car driving to drop it off.

The move is meant to clarify who the customer is waiting on–a slow restaurant, or a slow courier. “There’s a balance between simplicity and transparency we’re always trying to strike. In the case of food delivery, people intuitively understand the difficulties that arise when you’re trying to get hot food from a restaurant in the real world and drive it from point a to b,” says Szybalski. “By acknowledging some of that complexity, and being transparent about it, we can increase people’s confidence a lot.”