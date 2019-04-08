Michael Che and Colin Jost brought their tired SNL shtick to Wrestlemania

The music couldn’t have been more wrong for the moment. It was the rush-hour bustle of SNL’s Weekend Update theme, blasting through New Jersey’s MetLife stadium for Wrestlemania 35 yesterday. Most entrance music sounds like an Avenged Sevenfold/Flo Rida mashup—not this crap. If the song seemed out of place, the stars of Weekend Update appeared even more so as they slowly made their way to the ring center stage.

Ultimately, though, what Michael Che and Colin Jost did here wasn’t so far removed from what they do every Saturday night on TV.

For the past month, they’d been teasing this moment: At the most woke Wrestlemania ever—it was the first time the Main Event was exclusively between women—SNL’s least woke duo would test their mettle against actual wrestlers in The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale. The promotion began, subtly enough, with a March visit to WWE Raw, where burly strongman Braun Strowman ended up choking Jost out. It was clear as day whose side the audience was supposed to be on.

Che and Jost were both slipping into the role of celebrity heel, a rich tradition at Wrestlemania. The regular heels in wrestling are the bad boys (and girls) who fight dirty against the most heroically packaged superstars of the WWE, the faces. Heels are stylish conflict creators, and wrestling fans love them as much, if not more than, the faces. Celebrity heels, on the other hand, are outsiders whose sole purpose is to be a lightning rod for the audience’s ire. At the height of her Jersey Shore powers, Snooki was probably the last person WWE fans wanted to see take on their beloved Trish Stratus. And who could forget Donald Trump’s Wrestlemania turn, a rite of passage as important for any future president as the Iowa caucus.

Heels are necessary foils, but celebrity heels are purely trolls.

Che and Jost certainly fit the bill. They represent everything the wrestling establishment is against—smirking, suit-wearing jokesters who think they’re better than you—and they know it. With their names in huge lights on the Jumbotron, the pair strode toward the ring wearing outfits designed to trigger the crowd. Che wore high school-style chunky headgear and ridiculous leggings with his and Jost’s face patterned on them, but Jost took the trolling to another level. At MetLife stadium, home of the New York Giants, Jost wore the Cleveland Browns jersey of Odell Beckham Jr, whom the Giants recently lost in a shocking trade. Wearing this jersey here was basically sacrilege, and only threw more gasoline on the crowd’s desire to see these two get destroyed.

One announcer certainly seemed to share that same wish.