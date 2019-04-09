Legacy music streamer RealNetworks zooms in on face surveillance

Organizations looking to integrate facial recognition with their existing security camera technology can now turn to a company perhaps best known for its early video streaming tools: RealNetworks.

The company announced Tuesday at the ISC West security conference in Las Vegas that its SAFR facial recognition system can now be integrated with popular video management systems used to store and monitor surveillance camera footage. That can help security personnel in office buildings, hospitals, stadiums, and other big institutions get notifications when people banned from facilities show up on camera or when unauthorized people pop up in restricted areas, says Mike Vance, senior director of product management at RealNetworks.

“Facial recognition really solves one of the big issues with security guards, which is that they just can’t make use of all the cameras and monitors in real time,” he says.

The technology can also tag and bookmark where people appear in archived footage and allow authorized people to unlock doors using only their faces, without the need to carry physical keys or access cards. It can also estimate the ages, genders, and emotional sentiment of people in a facility, Vance says.

“It’s been a challenge to maintain awareness of who is present at Shelby American, whether those are specific individuals of concern or aggregate demographics of museum visitors,” said Richard Sparkman, director of technology, fleet, and facilities at the Shelby American car museum in Las Vegas, in a statement. “SAFR for Security makes it simple to maintain higher security in public and restricted areas in our facility and helps us understand who is moving through our museum by age, gender, and time of day—allowing us to better tailor our museum experience.”

Vance says the SAFR technology, which uses less bandwidth and computing power than some competing facial recognition tools, evolved from the company’s years of expertise processing images and video for products like the once-ubiquitous RealPlayer streaming media player and RealTimes, which processes personal photos and videos and includes facial detection features. (In January, RealNetworks doubled its stake in Rhapsody International, effectively making the company the owner of legendary streaming music service Napster.)

The SAFR software—designed to identify faces in real-world conditions, including people in motion, in dim lighting, and at occluded angles—can “reliably match against millions of faces in under a second,” the company says.