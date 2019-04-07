How to watch the 2019 ACM Awards live on CBS without cable

They’re calling it country music’s “biggest party of the year,” and I’ll just have to take their word for it.

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards will take place tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Led once again by recurring host Reba McEntire, the event will feature performances by more than two dozen music stars, including Keith Urban, Khalid, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and others. Urban and Bryan also lead the list of five nominees for Artist of the Year, along with Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, and Kenny Chesney. You can check out the full list of nominees here.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET (delayed on the West Coast) on CBS. For cord-cutters looking to stream the event on their phones, computers, or smart TVs, you can do that via the CBS website or mobile apps on iOS or Android, but you’ll need a pay-TV login to access the live stream. If you don’t have a login from a cable or satellite TV provider, you can sign up for CBS All Access or a standalone streaming service. Here are a few of the best services that offer CBS:

Most of those services are offering free trials for a week. However, if you don’t want to hand over a credit card, you can also try Locast, a nonprofit streaming service that offers broadcast networks for free in some areas. Of course, if you have an over-the-air antenna, you can always watch CBS the old-fashioned way.