How to watch the NCAA Final Four on CBS live without cable

March may have ended a few days ago, but March Madness isn’t over yet. The 2019 NCAA Final Four kicks off this weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where four teams will face off to see which ones compete in the championship on Monday.

Here’s the full lineup:

Saturday, April 6 , 6:09 p.m. ET–Auburn versus Virginia

, 8:49 p.m. ET–Texas Tech versus Michigan State Monday, April 8, 9 p.m. ET–National Championship

The games will air on CBS, which has the exclusive broadcasting rights. If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to stream the games live on your computer, phone, or smart TV, you have a few options. First, it’s worth a reminder that CBS is a broadcast network, which means it’s technically free, and you can watch it for free with an over-the-air antenna. Remember those?

If you don’t have one, you can stream the games via the direct links provided on the NCAA website, but you’ll need access to a pay-TV provider to stream them. For viewers without access to a pay-TV login, you can sign up for CBS’s All Access or standalone streaming service that offers CBS as part of a bundle. I’ve rounded up a few options below:

Alternatively, you can try Locast, a nonprofit that lets you live stream broadcast networks for free. However, the service is only offered in certain areas. Enjoy the games!