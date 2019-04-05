Apple’s Tim Cook says sports are a “great unifier” on ESPN

He runs one of the world’s richest and most well-known tech giants, but that doesn’t mean Apple CEO Tim Cook doesn’t have a passion outside of the company. It’s long been known that Cook is a big sports fan, specifically those of teams at Auburn University.

Yesterday the Apple CEO decided to take a short break from running the world’s largest tech giant to call into The Paul Finebaum Show on ESPN. One of the most interesting points of Cook’s call-in was when Finebaum asked him if athletics ever entered into the conversations he had when with other tech CEOs.

“I think sports is still a great unifier. It’s the one thing we can all rally around and people put their other interests aside to either fight the other side or hopefully join forces. So sports always comes up. CEOs are people, too. They love sports, too.”

Under Cook’s reign at Apple, the company itself has also become more involved with sports. In 2017 a new “Sports” section was added to the TV app on the Apple TV, and of course the Apple Watch has transformed from what was originally a fashion/status device to a device focused on health and fitness. You can check out a short clip from Cook’s call-in to ESPN below.