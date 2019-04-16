No, remote work isn’t a “new” perk—it’s been around for about 1.4 million years

In the beginning (of work), there was no such thing as going to a different place to labor.

Many early humans foraged for plants and hunted animals for food. One of the earliest of these was Homo ergaster who lived throughout eastern and southern Africa between 1.9 to 1.4 million years ago. Literally, the “working man” was so named because of their use of advanced tools. Evidence from charred animal bones in fossil deposits and traces of their camps indicate they crafted these tools close to their dwelling places and used fire.

From Longhouses to Top-Shops to Sweat Shops: the unpleasant ways we combined work and home

Many millennia later, labor was clustered in the home. Medieval England had the “longhouse,” which was inhabited by peasants and their livestock at either end of the building. In the middle, there was the kitchen, as well as the center for spinning/weaving/dressmaking, dairy, butchering, and tanning. Medieval merchants also worked their trades from home.

Not much changed as time wore on. As evidenced by the 200+-year-old buildings with large windows still existent in England, 17th- and 18th-century craftspeople, such as silk weavers and watchmakers, used the abundance of natural light to make their wares. Some workhomes called “top-shops” had a “steam engine at one end and a single driveshaft linking power-looms in the individual weaving lofts” to allow them to compete with factories, according to the WorkHome.com.

They also note that after the Industrial Revolution, home-based work continued to thrive as shopkeepers, funeral parlors, and schools featured proprietors and teachers living and working in the same building.

This trend continued into the 20th century in the United States. The immigrants who flowed into New York City during the late 1800s and early 1900s often took in work in their tenement apartments, where the heat and lack of fresh air led to the term “sweatshops.”

For example, according to the historical records of the Tenement Museum, “The Levines operated a garment workshop in their tiny apartment at 97 Orchard in 1892. Harris Levine, the patriarch, hired three workers and worked long 15-hour days, stopping only to observe the Sabbath each Saturday. A family of six, the Levines managed to raise their children and compete with other garment shops for 13 years—and all within a 325-square-foot apartment.”