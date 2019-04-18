The (Virtual) Future of Entertainment

Picking up a good book or watching a great movie are just two vehicles for escaping the world around you. But if a medium’s entertainment value lies in its ability to whisk us away to someplace new, nothing holds a candle to virtual reality (VR).

Survios, a virtual reality game developer, distributor, and software publisher, uses proprietary software tools to create experiences that blur the lines between Hollywood and gaming. In its latest release, CREED: Rise to Glory™, players train like Adonis Creed, interacting with characters from the Creed and Rocky franchises. Seth Gerson, CEO of the Los Angeles- based company, says it takes unexpected elements like physics and locomotive technology to build a game so realistic, you’ll feel like a champion.

Survios earned the No. 5 spot on Fast Company’s 2019 Most Innovative Companies list in the Gaming category for bringing “virtual” closer to “reality.” The company brings VR to the masses with location-based entertainment (LBE)—VR experiences people can access in arcades, amusement parks, and malls.

VR IS BETTER TOGETHER

Survios launched its own VR arcade in Torrance, California, in 2018, and the business quickly generated revenue per square foot on par with established family entertainment centers, Gerson says. Today, Survios distributes content in more than 47 countries across six continents. For every person playing a Survios game at home, there are 10 playing in LBE settings.

The company is also shifting audience demographics. Hardcore gamers are traditionally male, but women and children comprise 33 percent of LBE venue traffic in Western countries. In Korea, 60 percent of LBE customers are female. Across all locations, Survios’s repeat traffic rate hovers around 40 percent.

BEHIND THE TITLES