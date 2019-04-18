Driving Innovation with Data

Usually, when a company creates a breakthrough product, process, or technology, it seeks to make a profit from it. But The Raymond Corporation , a Greene, New York, warehouse equipment manufacturer and solutions provider, has been known to take their innovation-driven patents and donate them back to their industry. Their goal is to encourage innovation and forward-thinking ideas that can fuel change and growth.

When Raymond patented the first double-sided wooden pallet in 1939, the invention was a game-changer in stacking products and optimizing storage space. The company allowed others to use the design free of charge, benefitting the entire industry, says CEO Mike Field. Raymond also recently developed and patented a standard for energy storage systems. Now, other logistics companies may use that innovation to create a universal standard for the lithium-ion batteries used in forklifts.

CHANNELING CONSTANT IMPROVEMENT

Weaving together equipment, technology, and expertise, Raymond’s success is due, in part, to its ability to develop unexpected warehouse improvements. The intralogistics solutions provider is No. 10 on Fast Company’s 2019 Most Innovative Companies list in the Virtual and Augmented Reality Companies category. Its Virtual Reality Simulator is a realistic and game-like solution that helps companies attract new lift truck operators and educate them quickly and efficiently. Online learning tools, such as Safety on the Move™, also support employee development.

Raymond’s other innovations include applying technology to its iconic forklifts to turn them into data centers. The iWAREHOUSE telematics solution provides deep insight into everything from a vehicle’s utilization to maintenance needs. Using the warehouse’s own data, Raymond’s expert team simplifies and streamlines operations.

“We first need to clearly understand how the warehouse needs to work, as well as the next generation of process flow needed,” Field says. Then, the team uses Lean process management approaches to improve work flow, automate tasks, and help warehouses run more efficiently.

FOCUSED ON THE FUTURE