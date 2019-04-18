Hackers to the Rescue

As cybercriminals become bolder and more technologically sophisticated, making products as hack-proof as possible can feel overwhelming. Fortunately, developers and manufacturers have access to a worldwide team of experts who think just like the hackers do—because they’re hackers, too.

You could call Bugcrowd cybersecurity’s version of The Avengers. The San Francisco-based company is also No. 10 on Fast Company’s 2019 Most Innovative Companies list in the Security category. With more than 135 employees and a platform that includes hundreds of thousands of vetted and skilled white-hat hackers, the Bugcrowd team relentlessly searches for vulnerabilities in its clients’ products. The first hacker to report a bug gets a “bug bounty”—a fee based on the bug’s severity and business impact. The company then helps clients address those issues and build more secure products.

PLAYING THE INFINITE GAME CEO

Ashish Gupta thinks of cybersecurity as an “infinite game.” Unlike finite games—soccer, basketball, baseball, for example—where the players and rules are known and the goal is to end the game by winning or losing, infinite games are fluid. They include known and unknown players. The rules are constantly changing, he says, and the whole idea is to perpetuate the game. Security is an infinite game, and Bugcrowd is an infinite player.

And while Bugcrowd uses gamification in its business model, the realities are all too serious for clients. Roughly four months before a well-publicized 2017 credit monitoring bureau data breach, Bugcrowd’s hackers found the same vulnerability in a financial services client’s system. They triaged and validated the web server software bug, enabling the customer to avert a potentially disastrous breach by fixing it quickly.

“When you merge creativity with data analytics and a set of people who believe in making the digitally connected world safer, you can accomplish a lot,” Gupta says.

FIGHTING CYBERCRIME PAYS