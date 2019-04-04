Snap CEO Evan Spiegel doubles down on Snapchat original video series—in mobile-friendly, five-minute chunks

Snap used its first-ever Snap Partner Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday to announce a new slate of original shows on Snapchat, including a daily BuzzFeed show about internet culture and a series that explores the Los Angeles sneakerhead scene.

The 10 new shows come on the heels of Snap’s success with some of its first Snap Originals, launched last October: Endless Summer and Dead Girls Detective Agency. According to Snapchat original content head Sean Mills, the docuseries Endless Summer has garnered over 28 million unique views. And 40% of viewers who tuned into the first episode of Dead Girls Detective Agency went on to watch the entire first season.

“Mobile is now the dominant medium for telling stories and consuming content,” Mills said. “In 2019, mobile will surpass television in time spent for U.S. adults. This transformation is creating massive new opportunities.

“Mobile storytelling has to be different,” he went on, “because the way we use our phones is different: short, frequent sessions with our thumbs hovering over the screen and so much competing for our attention.”

Snap’s new originals reflect this attempt to be different, or at least cater to the way Snap’s users use the platform to message and chat with friends. (Though in his opening address cofounder and CEO Evan Spiegel repeatedly referred to Snap as a camera company, as per the company’s orientation since it filed to go public in 2016.) The shows are all about five minutes in length and shot in vertical full-screen, with quick-cuts and an emphasis on visuals, Mills said. “It’s what television for the mobile phone should look like.”

Unsurprisingly, they skew heavily toward millennials, in keeping with Snap’s user demo. Spiegel said that 90% of Snapchat users are between the ages of 13 and 24, noting that Snapchat has a greater share of that audience than either Facebook or Instagram in the U.S., U.K., France, Canada, and Australia.

Speaking of throwing a little shade at rivals, Snap’s sneakerhead show may well be a bit of a shot across the bow of Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, whose short-form video startup Quibi has touted its own L.A. sneakerhead series, which is produced by Lena Waithe. The Quibi service is not expected to launch until a year from now, while Snap’s series will be out in June. Katzenberg gleefully announced at SXSW in March that he had also greenlit a series about Spiegel and the founding of Snapchat, which was likely not well received by Spiegel.