Corning Proves a Successful Past Can Drive a Bright Future

Today, companies that fail to innovate simply won’t survive. The average life span of a Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 company is less than 20 years. But a long history can be a business advantage.

EVP and Chief Strategy Officer Jeff Evenson explains Corning has built a “repeatable innovation and growth engine.” The secret is clearly-defined core strengths, executed by people who care deeply about their craft and clients.

“One of the advantages we have is more than 100 years of excellent lab reports. Drawing on this information helps us make discoveries faster,” Evenson explains. The venerable company has drawn on experience and decades of data to remain a leading innovator in materials science for more than one and a half centuries.

Strength in Synergy

Corning’s innovations—damage-resistant cover glass for mobile phones, specialty optical fiber for communications networks, and clean-air technologies for vehicles, to name a few—are tied together with a common thread. They all solve tough challenges, build on innovation in materials and process, and create a lasting impact for customers.

From a technical standpoint, Corning’s work focuses on three areas—optical physics, glass sciences, and ceramics science—and four proprietary manufacturing and engineering platforms. In these areas, the company produces materials that make a difference in everyday life.

For example, Corning’s proprietary extrusion process creates gas particulate filters that trap harmful particles, reducing damaging vehicle emissions and improving air quality. The company’s vapor deposition process creates some of the purest glass in the world by depositing layers of tiny glass particles on a growing surface, rather than cooling a molten liquid. Completely free of contaminants that could interrupt the transmission of light, this glass is ideal for optical fibers used in telecommunication and computer networking.