The one thing the far right and leftists both agree on? The Biden video is silly

Making fun of Joe Biden online is a cottage industry right now. Last night, Samantha Bee offered her perfectly crude take on Biden’s misguided apology video, and several more have surfaced in the interim.
It seems as though, in a wildly polarized world, there’s only one thing the right and the left can agree on, which is that Joe Biden should maybe sit this one out. (It’s only The West Wing-worshiping millions in the middle who beg to differ.) As prominent members from both sides weigh in on Biden, however, it’s important to keep in mind how galactically hypocritical it is for one of those sides to do so.
On the left half of the equation, there’s this piece from video editing grand master, Vic Berger:
Joe Biden promises to be less handsy and vows to respect personal space pic.twitter.com/H110sy66QY
— Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) April 4, 2019
He transposes audio from Biden’s apology with zoomed-in video of him invading the space of women and children, and uses Tim and Eric-style bristly sound editing for emphasis. It’s perfectly in keeping with Berger’s usual fare, which is often focused on far-right media figures like Mike Cernovich and Baked Alaska. Even though Biden is a much different ideological target than Berger’s usual suspects, Biden’s misunderstanding of the moment, coupled with the amount of damning footage in circulation, make him a natural fit.
Then there’s the competing video of Biden coming from Berger’s political opposite, the President of the United States.
WELCOME BACK JOE! pic.twitter.com/b2NbBSX3sx
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2019
Trump’s legendary love of tweeting antagonistic videos at his enemies continued today with this goofy clip of Biden’s apology, with extra massaging hands edited in. Obviously, it would be a legacy-damaging scandal for any other president to tweet a goofy video about sexually inappropriate behavior, but for Trump, it’s just Thursday.
It’s equally obvious, though, that Donald Trump has absolutely no business in this conversation at all, beyond being the pathetically low bar Biden’s defenders can’t wait to mention that the former Veep clears. (“Hey, at least he never grabbed anyone by the pussy,” they might say, as if Trump’s vulgar ways shouldn’t inspire us all to expect better rather than excuse more.)
Trump thinks that because Biden is apologetic about his past behavior with women, he is vulnerable. He thinks people who apologize are guilty and permanently damaged, one of the many reasons he never apologizes for anything. (Notably, the only time in recent history he’s apologized was the day the Access Hollywood video dropped.) The worst part about it is that history has proven him right thus far. By withholding the closure that comes with an apology, each of Trump’s myriad missteps just sort of fades away, only to be immediately replaced by a fresh one.
Some things stick around, though, even without tangible consequences. Everybody in America, more or less, knows that Donald Trump has been accused of a wide array of sexual misconduct by so many women it’s a double-digit number. Most people know he went on Howard Stern’s show and bragged about walking in on Miss Teen USA contestants changing. We know he’s talked inappropriately about his own daughter in public. We’ve seen him side with any Republican accused of similar or worse misconduct, from alleged pedophile Roy Moore to the world’s most famous beer-liker Brett Kavanaugh. Instead of tweeting goofy videos about someone else who has been weird about women to a far lesser degree, Donald Trump should be thanking whatever higher power he pretends to believe in that we aren’t talking about his own track record with women all the time.